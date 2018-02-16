Armed Robbery on Tierra Drive

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

On February 15 at 11:30 pm, officers responded to a robbery at 2801 Tierra Drive. Three men from Tecumseh reported they were in town to hang out with a friend. They were seated in a vehicle in a parking lot waiting for their friend to come outside when several men approached the vehicle and opened the passenger door. One of the men threatened them with a gun and demanded their belongings. The victims turned over their phones and cash and ran from the area.