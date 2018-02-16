Almost $30,000 taken from concrete company

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police are looking for the person responsible for stealing a truck and tools from NEBCO, a Ready-Mix Concrete company.

The foreman of the business said it happened over the weekends. The suspect moved the barbed-wire gate off the tracks to break in.

Then, stole $25,000 worth of power and hand tools. Then took a company vehicle. The license plate is UII026.