Special Counsel: Russian nationals indicted with interfering wi - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Special Counsel: Russian nationals indicted with interfering with U.S. elections

Posted:

POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

Source:  ABC News

The Justice Department on Friday indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups of violating criminal laws with the intent to interfere "with U.S. elections and political processes", according to the agency.

According to the agency, "the indictment charges all of the defendants with conspiracy to defraud the United States, three defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and five defendants with aggravated identity theft."

The indictment says that some defendants "communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump campaign" without revealing their association with Russia. The indictment also says the defendants posted negative information about a number of candidates during the last general election.

"Defendants operations included supporting the presidential campaign on then-candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaging Hillary Clinton" his Democratic rival, according to the indictment.

For the very latest, go to: http://abcnews.go.com/

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker. He said he’s known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company. 

    More >>

    Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker. He said he’s known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company. 

    More >>

  • Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    "He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight when my dog got downstairs," the boy said. 

    More >>

    "He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight when my dog got downstairs," the boy said. 

    More >>

  • Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend

    Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln Police said a  man is recovering from a minor stab wound after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him.  Police were called at 6:00 a.m. this morning to a home near 14th and South 10th St.  They found a 63-year-old had been stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. He went the hospital where he got two stitches.  His girlfriend, 60-year-old Nancy Read has been arrested for second degree domestic as...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln Police said a  man is recovering from a minor stab wound after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him.  Police were called at 6:00 a.m. this morning to a home near 14th and South 10th St.  They found a 63-year-old had been stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. He went the hospital where he got two stitches.  His girlfriend, 60-year-old Nancy Read has been arrested for second degree domestic as...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.