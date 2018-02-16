State Patrol seizes 37 pounds of meth - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

State Patrol seizes 37 pounds of meth

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Press Release from Nebraska State Patrol

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and partner agencies have seized 37 pounds of methamphetamine during an operation in Central Nebraska.

The operation occurred on Wednesday, February 14, at the Alda exit on Interstate 80.

NSP and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force received information that a large shipment of drugs may be traveling through Nebraska.

Investigators acted on the information, which led to the seizure.

The methamphetamine carries an estimated street value of $829,000. Javier Reynosa-Flores, 26, and Jorge Montellano, 27, both of Coachella, California, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Both were lodged in Hall County Jail. A third male suspect was questioned and released, but is considered a person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.












































