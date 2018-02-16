NEB MGYM: King, Stephenson Qualify for Winter Cup Finals

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Las Vegas, Nev. – Seniors Kyle King and Chris Stephenson advanced to the Winter Cup Finals after stellar performances at the preliminary sessions on Feb. 15. The finals will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 9:15 p.m. (CT).

King finished 30th overall with a score of 63.95, including two top-ten finishes. The Mesquite, Texas, native tied for ninth on floor (13.85) and finished seventh on vault (14.35). The last time King advanced to finals was in 2015, when he was just a freshman.

Stephenson finished 39th overall with a score of 39.55. The Fishers, Ind., native tied for seventh on floor (13.90) and fifteenth on pommel horse (13.00). This is the second year in a row that Stephenson has advanced to finals.

King and Stephenson are two of 28 athletes who will compete for six spots on the U.S. Men’s National Team. Performances at finals will help determine the 12 men who will comprise the U.S. Men’s Senior National Team through the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, Aug. 16-19. Following the two-day competition, the top six ranked all-around athletes will automatically qualify for the 2018 senior national team. The Men’s Program Committee will select six more gymnasts from the participants at the Winter Cup Challenge or from petitions to the team.

Freshman Griffin Kehler will serve as the first alternate in the finals competition. Kehler placed 19th in the all-around with a score of 77.25, including two top-20 finishes. The Frisco, Texas, native placed fourteenth on floor (13.75) and tied for fourteenth on high bar (13.00).

Antonio Castro finished 40th overall with a score of 38.75. The Pinecrest, Fla., native had two top-20 finishes on pommel horse (12.70) and vault (13.65).

Finals will be streamed at wintercup.com/live. Final results from the preliminary session are attached.