NEB SB: Huskers Top Eagles, 2-1

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Atlanta, Ga. --- In a tough pitching battle, the Nebraska softball team won its first of two games Friday morning, beating Boston College, 2-1, as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Olivia Ferrell got her second win of the season. She pitched four innings and gave up two hits and one earned run. She also had two walks and two strikeouts. Kaylan Jablonski got her second save of the season, pitching three scoreless innings and giving up just one hit. She also had three strikeouts.

On offense, Tristen Edwards and Madi Unzicker led the Huskers. Edwards had two hits, while Unzicker had the game-winning two-run homer in the fourth inning. Laura Barrow also got one hit for Nebraska.

Neither team had a base runner through two innings. In the top of the third, Boston College hit a one-out double to put the first runner of the game on base and set up a good opportunity for the Eagles. Ferrell got a big strikeout, but the top of the Eagles' order was up. The next batter drew a walk to put runners on first and second, but the Huskers got out of the inning with fly out to center field.

Boston College took the first lead of the game. In the top of the fourth, Cami Sellers hit a one-out homer to deep center field to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. The next two batters got out with a fly out to left field and a foul fly to third base, getting the Huskers out of the inning.

The Huskers got their first base runner when Edwards hit a one-out single to right field in the bottom of the fourth. Madi Unzicker then hammered a home run to right field to give the Huskers a 2-1 lead. Boston College retired the next two batters to end the inning.

Jablonski came into pitch for Ferrell in the fifth inning. The Eagles singled in the top of the sixth to put the tying run on first with no outs. Jablonski got back-to-back strikeouts and the next batter popped up to shortstop, getting the Huskers out of trouble.

NU had a good opportunity to added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth, but All-ACC pitcher Jessica Dreswick and the Eagles' defense had other plans. Edwards hit a one-out double to get in scoring position and Madi Unzicker drew a walk. Bree Boruff pinch ran for Unzicker, putting runners on first and second, but the next two batters got out to end the inning.

The Huskers play Georgia Tech this afternoon at 2 p.m. (CT) in their second game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The game will be available on WatchESPN and Huskers.com (radio).