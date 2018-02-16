Elkhorn Middle Schooler Arrested for Terroristic Threats

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

A 13-year-old Elkhorn Valley Middle School student was arrested Thursday on suspicion of terroristic threats.

According to a release, the student made non-specific threats on a national social media gaming website on Wednesday. After he was questioned Wednesday, he made similar non-specific threats again on Thursday on a different social media platform.

The student was booked in the Douglas County Youth Center and his name was not released.

Elkhorn Public Schools gave 3 News Now the following statement:

"On Wednesday, law enforcement investigated an Elkhorn Valley View Middle School student regarding a nonspecific threat made on a national social media gaming website. Elkhorn Public Schools administration cooperated fully with local law enforcement throughout the investigation. Elkhorn Public Schools takes all threats seriously, and in this situation, at no time did we feel students were in immediate danger. Parents of the student affected received an email on Wednesday afternoon, informing them of the situation."