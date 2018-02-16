American Ballet Theatre will perform "Firebird" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

Misty Copeland, Thomas Forster, Herman Cornejo, and their fellow dancers in the American Ballet Theatre will perform the ballet Firebird at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Copeland, a prominent figure in the ballet community, said Firebird is one of the most challenging dances she's ever done.

"So it's probably one of the harder ballets that I've ever done in my career, but I think that the story is so fantastical, and the costumes and the sets and having the symphony, everything come together here, it's just fantastic," said Copeland.

The trio gave advice for aspiring dancers.

"I think it's really important to have an icon to follow, but never compare yourself because everybody is different," said Cornejo.

And touched on what they do to get through the struggles that come with being a dancer.

"We have a responsibility to ourselves and to the company that we dance for, and you just make it work," said Copeland.

They also discussed the collaboration that goes into a ballet production as intricate as Firebird.

"That's what makes what we do something beautiful, because every performance, even though it could be the same couple, it will be different because it's a collaboration in the moment," said Cornejo.

And the beauty of the art form they produce.

"Ten people could watch a ballet and all ten could have different opinions on what they thought that ballet meant," said Forster.

But the real question was, what do the dancers think of Nebraska?

"Nebraska is lovely, the people are lovely, and I wish we could spend more time actually touring around Nebraska instead of in the studio, but the one day off we did get was incredibly fun," said Forster.

Firebird performances are Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17, both at 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are available at www.liedcenter.org.