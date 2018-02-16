Blaze Pizza giving away free pizza Friday

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Pizza lovers take note! There's a new joint in town that you might enjoy, and they're giving away free pizza all day Friday.

It's called Blaze Pizza and is located near 13th & Q. Although their grand opening was yesterday, they are promoting themselves today by giving away free pizzas all day until 10 p.m. By 11:30 a.m., there was a line already out the door and around the corner.

"We're really excited to be here in the heart of downtown Lincoln and part of the 'Go Big Red' experience. With all of the surrounding businesses and become one of the primary places to go for lunch," said Sterling James, Assistant General Manager of Blaze Pizza.

Blaze has nearly 300 locations around the U.S., but the one in Lincoln is the first in Nebraska. The expect to give away nearly 1200 pizzas.