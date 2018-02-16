Blaze Pizza giving away free pizza Friday - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Blaze Pizza giving away free pizza Friday

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

Pizza lovers take note! There's a new joint in town that you might enjoy, and they're giving away free pizza all day Friday.

It's called Blaze Pizza and is located near 13th & Q. Although their grand opening was yesterday, they are promoting themselves today by giving away free pizzas all day until 10 p.m. By 11:30 a.m., there was a line already out the door and around the corner.

"We're really excited to be here in the heart of downtown Lincoln and part of the 'Go Big Red' experience. With all of the surrounding businesses and become one of the primary places to go for lunch," said Sterling James, Assistant General Manager of Blaze Pizza.

Blaze has nearly 300 locations around the U.S., but the one in Lincoln is the first in Nebraska. The expect to give away nearly 1200 pizzas.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    "He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight when my dog got downstairs," the boy said. 

    More >>

    "He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight when my dog got downstairs," the boy said. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker. He said he’s known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company. 

    More >>

    Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker. He said he’s known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company. 

    More >>

  • Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend

    Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln Police said a  man is recovering from a minor stab wound after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him.  Police were called at 6:00 a.m. this morning to a home near 14th and South 10th St.  They found a 63-year-old had been stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. He went the hospital where he got two stitches.  His girlfriend, 60-year-old Nancy Read has been arrested for second degree domestic as...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln Police said a  man is recovering from a minor stab wound after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him.  Police were called at 6:00 a.m. this morning to a home near 14th and South 10th St.  They found a 63-year-old had been stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. He went the hospital where he got two stitches.  His girlfriend, 60-year-old Nancy Read has been arrested for second degree domestic as...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.