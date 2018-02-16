Yazidi Rally in Lincoln

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

At the capitol there was a rally to protest the genocide that is happening in Turkey right now. With the political unrest, the Turkish government has been committing genocide to it's own people who are Kurdish.



"Kurdish people helped U.S. Army there to help defeat ISIS and now every body they close their eyes," exclaimed Khalid Abdullah "and close they ears and they let Turkey to come to pure Kurdish, not for their aid or money or something, resource just because they are Kurdish."

The Kurdish is an ethnic group that is in the Middle East, and they can be found in Southeastern Turkey, Northwestern Iran, Northern Iran, Northern Syria.



"We're hoping that we make a good impression," said Khalat Nerwa "and that we stand for justice and we are really hoping that this war stops."

The genocide onto the Kurdish people has been on going for four years now, and currently there is no end in sight.



"Today we came here as a Kurdish community," said Naser Yahya "we want to support our brothers and sisters in Afrian. Kurdish city is under attack from the Turkish army they are killing kids, women children."

Now for a lot of people they think that there is nothing that they can actually do, but these people want you to know that you can help.



"They can speak they can write letters," added Nerwa "to their congressmen they can write to their representatives and even sign petitions to the president."