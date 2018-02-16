NEB SB: Huskers Buzz By Yellow Jackets

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Atlanta, Ga. --- The Nebraska softball team (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) got its second win of the day after defeating Georgia Tech (0-4, 0-0 ACC), 6-5, on Friday afternoon in its second game of the Big/Ten ACC Challenge.

Nebraska took an early 6-0 lead, but the Yellow Jackets wouldn't go down easily. It took some resiliency and tough pitching for the Huskers to get the win. Kaylan Jablonski got the win in the circle and moved to 4-0 on the season. She pitched five scoreless innings and was forced to reenter the circle for the Huskers. She gave up three hits, walked four batters and recorded two strikeouts. Georgia Tech's Brook Barfield moved to 0-1 on the season. She pitched 2.1 innings, and gave up six hits and six runs.

At the plate, Taylor Otte led the offensive efforts with two hits and one run. Tristen Edwards and Jablonski each had one home run for the Huskers. Edwards had three RBIs, while Jablonski had two. Alyvia Simmons, Rylie Unzicker and Gina Metzler also had one hit for the Huskers.

In the bottom of the second with one out, Simmons hit the ball into the right corner and her speed got her all the way to third base. Rylie Unzicker then doubled to deep center field, scoring Simmons and giving the Huskers a 1-0 lead. The next batter flew out to right field and the Yellow Jackets made a good defensive play to throw Unzicker out as she was trying to advance to third, ending the inning with a double play.

The Yellow Jackets threatened in the top of the third, putting runners on first and second with no outs after a walk and an error. The Husker defense retired the next three batters after two pop ups and a line drive to get out of the inning without any damage.

Nebraska built its lead in the bottom of the third, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring five runs . Metzler hit a one out single, followed by a double by Otte to put two runners in scoring position with one out and Edwards at the plate. Edwards whacked a homer over the center field fence to give the Huskers a 4-0 lead. Madi Unzicker drew a walk. Jablonski hit another homer to left field to score two more runs before the Yellow Jackets' defense got out of the inning, but not before Nebraska took a quick 6-0 lead.

Georgia Tech scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning after three walks and a two-out grand slam. The Huskers still had a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, the Yellow Jackets again cut into the Husker lead, hitting a solo shot to left field.

In the bottom of the fifth, Nebraska had a chance to extend its lead, but the Huskers were not successful. Otte got a leadoff doubled and Tristen Edwards drew a walk to put runners on first and second with no outs for Madi Unzicker. Unzicker advanced on a fielder's choice and Otte was out at third. The next batter lined into a double play to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh, the Yellow Jackets got the tying run on base with a one-out single. Two batters later, Nebraska gave up a double to put the winning run on second base with two outs. A walk loaded the bases, but the next batter lined out to third to end the game.

Regan Mergele and Olivia Ferrell each also pitched one inning for the Huskers. Mergele gave up four runs on one hit, while Ferrell gave up one run on one hit. They each recorded one strikeout as well.

The Huskers will play Georgia Tech again tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. (CT). A live radio stream will be available on Huskers.com, courtesy of the IMG Husker Sports Network.