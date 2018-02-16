Local photographer to provide free family photos to low-income families

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln photographer Matt Elwood takes a lot of family photos, and they're all special.

"Family photos, you know, it's a relic of who you are, gonna be passed down through generations, to a lot of people family photos are treasures,” Matt Elwood, of Elwood Photography said.

But some photos he takes, are different and maybe even more treasured.

Last year, Elwood and other photographers took free photos for families at Elliott Elementary School, a low income school in Lincoln.

He’s doing it again this year on February 25, at an event called Smile LNK.

Elwood and 10 other photographers will take photos for Elliott and Hartley elementary families at Elliott Elementary School from 1:00- 4:00 p.m. They’ll also be taking photos for families at the People’s City Mission on the same day from 1:00- 3:00 p.m.

Elwood says he started this last year as a way to give back to the community.

"I do this professionally, you know, I take family photos, people will spend money on it,” Elwood said. “But to give it to someone who can't, I feel like I'm handing them a treasure they can pass down forever."

The event will also provide hair and make-up artists, and give the families framed prints of their photos.

They’re fundraising to provide this, and dinner.

To do this, they need help from the community.

You can donate to their Go Fund Me, or donate. If you want to volunteer, Elwood says leave a comment on the Go Fund Me.