Local Cub Scouts breaking down gender barriers

On Friday, the first four girls in southeast Nebraska earned the Bobcat Award, the first award that any Cub Scout earns.



"This is the first chance that these girls have had to become Cub Scouts," said Casey Wicks of Cub Scout Pack 97. "They have tagged along with their brothers for their brothers' careers. And now they get to have a chance to come through and do the same activities."



The girls have spent the last three weeks having meetings, learning the Scout Oath and Law and what they mean.

And they now get to participate in activities such as camping, hiking, outdoor cooking and survival.



"It's giving them the opportunity to grow into the rest of the pack," Wicks said. "And they can see and participate in everything that the boys do."



Eagle Scout J.W. Walker got to see his daughter Josie earn her first Cub Scout award tonight. He said Josie has already been active with community work and other activities with the Cub Scouts; but now, she's official.



"We're proud of Josie and also all of the events that have taken place to get us to this point right now with gender equality," Walker said. "And everything that's going on in the nation and the world, being allowed to have a daughter that's able to participate right alongside her brothers."



They said this paves the way for other girls to join the local Boy Scouts.



Wicks said she would like to see just as many girls as there are boys in the Cubs Scouts. She said people can sign their daughters up now or in the fall.