Lincoln Children's Museum hosts Little Ladies Date Night - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Children's Museum hosts Little Ladies Date Night

Lincoln Children's Museum hosts Little Ladies Date Night

Posted: Updated:

It was a scene not unlike one in a fairy tale Friday night at the Lincoln Children's Museum. 

Dozens of little girls walked hand-in-hand with their Prince Charmings - namely their fathers, uncles, and brothers, as part of the museum's third annual Little Ladies Date Night. 

The girls got to dress up, play with instruments, color and do all sorts of other fun activities with the special men in their life. 

For Scott O'Neal and his daughter Ainslee, the event was a chance to catch up some much needed bonding time. 

"We're both busy all the time," Scott O'Neal said. 

"So this seemed like a fun opportunity to come do something. We're members here and it sounded like a good way to support the museum and do something fun."

Taryl Ellis says the event sends a great message to young women like his daughter Amaya. 

"This is all about her tonight," Ellis said.

"I want her to have fun and I think it shows daughters what a date is supposed to be so they have something to compare it to when they get older."

It wasn't just dads, either. 

Alfredo Gonzalez put in his bid for 'Brother of the Year' by taking his little sister Lea. 

"I always do stuff like this for her," Gonzalez said.

"I take her to movies, take her out to dinner - since our dad works out of town. She's my only little sister and I love supporting her."

Gonzalez says it's important to show young girls how they're supposed to be treated by the men in their lives. 

"I feel like the women in our lives - we're supposed to support and take care of them and show them that we care about them, show them love," he said. 

"I feel like that's really important nowadays."

You can find a list of upcoming events at the Lincoln Children's Museum on their website: http://www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/events-camps/featured-events/featured.html. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    "He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight when my dog got downstairs," the boy said. 

    More >>

    "He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight when my dog got downstairs," the boy said. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker. He said he’s known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company. 

    More >>

    Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker. He said he’s known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company. 

    More >>

  • Local photographer to provide free family photos to low-income families

    Local photographer to provide free family photos to low-income families

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln photographer Matt Elwood takes a lot of family photos, and they're all special. "Family photos, you know, it's a relic of who you are, gonna be passed down through generations, to a lot of people family photos are treasures,” Matt Elwood, of Elwood Photography said. But some photos he takes, are different and maybe even more treasured. Last year, Elwood and other photographers took free photos for familie...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln photographer Matt Elwood takes a lot of family photos, and they're all special. "Family photos, you know, it's a relic of who you are, gonna be passed down through generations, to a lot of people family photos are treasures,” Matt Elwood, of Elwood Photography said. But some photos he takes, are different and maybe even more treasured. Last year, Elwood and other photographers took free photos for familie...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.