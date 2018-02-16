Lincoln Children's Museum hosts Little Ladies Date Night

It was a scene not unlike one in a fairy tale Friday night at the Lincoln Children's Museum.

Dozens of little girls walked hand-in-hand with their Prince Charmings - namely their fathers, uncles, and brothers, as part of the museum's third annual Little Ladies Date Night.

The girls got to dress up, play with instruments, color and do all sorts of other fun activities with the special men in their life.

For Scott O'Neal and his daughter Ainslee, the event was a chance to catch up some much needed bonding time.

"We're both busy all the time," Scott O'Neal said.

"So this seemed like a fun opportunity to come do something. We're members here and it sounded like a good way to support the museum and do something fun."

Taryl Ellis says the event sends a great message to young women like his daughter Amaya.

"This is all about her tonight," Ellis said.

"I want her to have fun and I think it shows daughters what a date is supposed to be so they have something to compare it to when they get older."

It wasn't just dads, either.

Alfredo Gonzalez put in his bid for 'Brother of the Year' by taking his little sister Lea.

"I always do stuff like this for her," Gonzalez said.

"I take her to movies, take her out to dinner - since our dad works out of town. She's my only little sister and I love supporting her."

Gonzalez says it's important to show young girls how they're supposed to be treated by the men in their lives.

"I feel like the women in our lives - we're supposed to support and take care of them and show them that we care about them, show them love," he said.

"I feel like that's really important nowadays."

You can find a list of upcoming events at the Lincoln Children's Museum on their website: http://www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/events-camps/featured-events/featured.html.