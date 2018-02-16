Lippy's BBQ continues old business in new location - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lippy's BBQ continues old business in new location

Posted: Updated:

Today is the first day Lippy's BBQ sold ribs and briskets in their new location, the old Branched Oak Inn building.

Lippy's owners bought the building and started renovating it even after it flooded last year.

"A lot of hours, a blood, a lot of sweat, you know, a lot of tears went into it," said owner Kelly Streeter.  "So for it to actually be here, it's kind of surreal, actually it's kinda like it's a dream that's just finally happened."

The Streeters actually had their old restaurant right across the street.  They needed extra space to grow, while remaining in the Malcolm community.

They continue to serve their brand of naked barbeque.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

    "He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight when my dog got downstairs," the boy said. 

    More >>

    "He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight when my dog got downstairs," the boy said. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

    Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker. He said he’s known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company. 

    More >>

    Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker. He said he’s known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company. 

    More >>

  • Local photographer to provide free family photos to low-income families

    Local photographer to provide free family photos to low-income families

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln photographer Matt Elwood takes a lot of family photos, and they're all special. "Family photos, you know, it's a relic of who you are, gonna be passed down through generations, to a lot of people family photos are treasures,” Matt Elwood, of Elwood Photography said. But some photos he takes, are different and maybe even more treasured. Last year, Elwood and other photographers took free photos for familie...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Lincoln photographer Matt Elwood takes a lot of family photos, and they're all special. "Family photos, you know, it's a relic of who you are, gonna be passed down through generations, to a lot of people family photos are treasures,” Matt Elwood, of Elwood Photography said. But some photos he takes, are different and maybe even more treasured. Last year, Elwood and other photographers took free photos for familie...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.