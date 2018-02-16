Lippy's BBQ continues old business in new location

Today is the first day Lippy's BBQ sold ribs and briskets in their new location, the old Branched Oak Inn building.

Lippy's owners bought the building and started renovating it even after it flooded last year.

"A lot of hours, a blood, a lot of sweat, you know, a lot of tears went into it," said owner Kelly Streeter. "So for it to actually be here, it's kind of surreal, actually it's kinda like it's a dream that's just finally happened."

The Streeters actually had their old restaurant right across the street. They needed extra space to grow, while remaining in the Malcolm community.

They continue to serve their brand of naked barbeque.