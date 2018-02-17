Man arrested for overnight stabbing

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

One man is in police custody after an overnight stabbing. Lincoln Police say 47 year-old Davis Rush was attending a gathering in the 2500 block of Theresa Street just before midnight on Friday.

Police say Rush stabbed a 45 year-old man and fled the scene.

Rush was located by police a short time later and was arrested for 2nd degree assault.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be alright.