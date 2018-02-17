Nebraska watershed adopts new groundwater plan

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) An eastern Nebraska watershed has adopted new groundwater protections.

Tthe Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board has adopted a new groundwater plan that limits when farmers can use non organic fertilizers and how close certain wells can be to each other.

The board exempted organic fertilizers, such as manure and sludge from sewage treatment plants, at the request of some livestock producers.

Paul Woodward is the district's groundwater management engineer. He says producers were worried their manure lagoons would reach capacity before manure could be spread on fields. He says the plan will work if farmers follow state regulations when applying manure.

Officials hope the rule changes will protect water quality for about 770,000 people. Fertilizers can potentially contaminate groundwater and surface water with nitrates, phosphorous and other substances.