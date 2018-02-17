Visitors to Scottsbluff zoo to vote on names for bear cubs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) Visitors to a western Nebraska zoo will have the opportunity to cast their votes to name two orphaned grizzly cubs on display.

Visitors to Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff will have through March 15 to cast their votes. The zoo also will choose two voters at random to win a 25-inch stuffed bear as a ``thank you'' for participating.

The cubs were orphaned last spring when a Wyoming black bear hunter illegally killed their mother. Wildlife officials had hoped the cubs would survive in the wild without their mother, but it became clear after several months they would not. Officials then captured the cubs to find them a new home.