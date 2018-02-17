Omaha Salvation Army seeking young heroes

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) The Salvation Army is seeking nominations for this year's D.J.'s Hero Scholarship Awards.

Several Nebraska high school seniors will be chosen to receive the award, named in honor of the late D.J. Sokol, for commitment to others and to their community.

Nominations must be postmarked by March 5 to be eligible for entry. Forms are available at most Nebraska high school guidance offices, online at GiveSalvationArmy.org or by calling 402-898-5909.

Honorees receive a $10,000 scholarship toward their selected college or university. D.J.'s Heroes will be recognized at the D.J.'s Hero Awards Luncheon on May 8 at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Criteria for selecting honorees include Nebraska residency, commitment to others and to the community, courage to act independently, the student's greatest achievement in life and the ability to overcome challenges/adversity.

