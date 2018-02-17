Posted By: Pierce Georlett

The Nebraska Organ Recovery helped host the event all across Lincoln today as they brought joy and happiness to those who deserve it.

Nate Blum who had glaucoma in his eye, and had his eye removed, has the Nebraska Organ Recovery Center for his new eye. Now he's giving back to other as a thank you.



"So we are really pleased to participate in national random acts of kindness day in support of Lions eye bank in Nebraska organ recovery." said Nate Blum "Our first responders our veterans, our organ and tissue donors all share in common the ability to give hope freedom and a second chance."

As a part of the Random Acts of Kindness day, Nate and his son Liam spent the day giving out donuts to Lincoln's first responders. They visited Fire Stations 3 and 8 to say thank you for the sacrifices firefighters make.

"We don't do the job for getting recognized but it's always nice to get acknowledgement for what we do day in and day out, and a lot of it goes unnoticed." said Captain Andy Mclaughlin



"I mean we come to work everyday and we do a very rewarding job and help people in the community," says Captain Chris Klusaw and things like that and for somebody to take time on a Saturday and come in and say thank you I mean we certainly appreciate it."

After the Blum's thanked first responders, they went down to the People's City Mission and thanked veterans with a basketball full of necessities, and a gift to Marcus Theaters.



"It's kinda nice to be recognized especially after 5 tours or service, or 5 different war zones rather not tours." said U.S. Vet Dan Hartong

Nate and Liam also want to make sure that everyone knows that donating your organs can go a long way in another persons life.