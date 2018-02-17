Couple rebuilds after fire

On July 18, 2016, Brooke and Stefan Carlson came home to the unthinkable- flames shooting out of their house.

"It's like you can't even describe when you realize it's your home. My heart went into my chest and I felt like throwing up," said Brooke.

The Lincoln couple lost everything, the house they worked so hard to get and everything they owned...gone.

They spent the next year battling their insurance company to get the full value for their home.

It wasn't until the second half of 2017 that Brooke and Stefan were able to begin working on their house.



"It was definitely a labor of love because a lot of people told us to tear the house down and I could not bring myself to bring down a 1900's home," said Stefan.

Stefan, a builder by trade and owner of Carlson Projects, got to work restoring the fire ravaged home.

While most of their home had to be totally redone, he managed to save some of the original house, including the floors.

Stefan did the building and remodeling while Brooke handled most of the interior design.

"It's been a really cool process for us to get to work together and pick out things that reflect both of our styles," said Brooke.

On January 27, after a year and a half the couple finally moved back into their home, "To be back in our neighborhood that we love so much and to be back in our house it's pretty strange, like oh yeah we live here."