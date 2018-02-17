Five-Run Seventh Inning Helps NU Down Cougars

Posted By: Sports

Tempe, Ariz. – The Nebraska baseball team (2-0) won the first game of its Saturday doubleheader with an 8-3 triumph over Washington State at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Junior lefty Jake McSteen threw 5.0 shutout innings, allowing two hits, while striking out four Cougars. The game was a scoreless tie after three innings, but the Husker bats scored two runs in the fourth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh to build an 8-0 advantage.

Junior Jesse Wilkening went 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead NU’s offense. In the fourth inning, Mojo Hagge walked in the leadoff spot before Scott Schreiber singled to advance him to third. Wilkening’s single scored Hagge and advanced Schreiber to third. Schreiber scored on Alex Henwood’s sacrifice fly.

In the sixth inning, Hagge reached on an error and then scored later during a double play. In the seventh inning, Jaxon Hallmark reached on an error before Ben Klenke was hit-by-pitch. Joe Acker’s bunt advanced both runners and Altavilla’s hit-by-pitch scored the first run of the inning. After back-to-back strikeouts, Luke Roskam reached on an error. Wilkening doubled to score two runs before a groundout ended the inning.

Washington State, who falls to 0-2 on the season, scored three runs in the ninth inning.

The Huskers play their second game of the day at 5 p.m. (CT) against UC Riverside. On Sunday, NU wraps up its trip to Arizona by facing Washington State at 1 p.m. (CT).