Huskers Defeat Georgia Tech, 7-3

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Atlanta, Ga. -- The Nebraska softball team (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) beat Georgia Tech (1-5, 0-0 ACC) for the second day in a row Saturday afternoon, 7-3, in its third game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Olivia Ferrell got the win and moves to 3-0 on the season. Ferrell pitched 4.1 scoreless innings. She gave up just two hits and recorded two strikeouts. Kaylan Jablonski got her third save of the season, pitching two scoreless innings, without any hits or walks. She also had two strikeouts.

Georgia Tech got to work early, sending all nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the first and scoring three runs to take a 3-0 lead. The Yellow Jackets put runners on first and second with a walk and an error on the Huskers. A three-run homer gave the Jackets the lead. Georgia Tech got two more base runners with a pair of walks and Ferrell came in the circle for McLeod. With two outs, Georgia Tech loaded the bases with another walk, but the Huskers got out of a sticky situation with a ground out to second.

The Huskers responded in the top of the second, taking advantage of three defensive errors on the Yellow Jackets and scoring six runs. Jablonski got a lead off single. Simmons advanced to first on a fielder's choice and Jablonski made it to second on a throwing error by the pitcher. Gina Metzler delivered a perfect bunt to move both runners over, but was out at first. Bri Cassidy drew a walk to load the bases for Perry. Perry took full advantage of the opportunity and singled to the middle to score two runs for the Huskers. Bree Boruff pinch ran for Cassidy at third. The next batter fouled out to third, but with the top of the order up, the Huskers did some damage. With runners on the corners and two outs, Otte reached on an error, while Perry moved to third and Boruff scored. With Edwards at the plate, Otte stole second and Edwards doubled to deep center field to score both runners. Edwards scored the final run of the inning on another error by the Jackets' defense. The Huskers took a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the second.

In the top of the third, Nebraska had another scoring opportunity, but couldn't get any runs across the plate. The Huskers put runners on first and second with a one-out single and an error. A wild pitch moved both runners over, but the Yellow Jackets retired the next two batters to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Otte hit a lead off homer to left field to give the Huskers a 7-3 lead. Later in the inning, Jablonski hit a two-out triple to deep center field to put a runner in scoring position, but the next batter struck out swinging to end the inning.

McLeod pitched 0.2 innings and gave up three runs off one hit. Two of her runs were earned.

Georgia Tech's Naomi Dickerson moved to 0-2 on the season. She pitched two innings, gave up six runs - one earned - and gave up three hits.

Nebraska concludes the Big Ten/ACC Challenge with a game against Boston College Sunday morning at 9 a.m. (CT). A live radio stream will be available on Huskers.com courtesy of the IMG Husker Sports Network.