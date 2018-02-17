Huskers Fall to UC Riverside, 8-1

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Tempe, Ariz. – The Nebraska baseball team (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season, as UC Riverside defeated the Huskers, 8-1, in the second game of NU’s doubleheader at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Saturday evening.

Junior Angelo Altavilla managed Nebraska’s only two hits against the Highlanders. Altavilla tripled in the third inning and singled in the seventh inning. He reached base three times, as he drew a leadoff walk to start the game.

Junior left-hander Nate Fisher made his first career start and went 5.0 innings, giving up two runs, while striking out a career-high seven batters. UC Riverside starter Cole Percival allowed one hit and one run in 5.2 innings to get the win.

Nebraska trailed 2-0 after five innings before scoring a run in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Scott Schreiber and Luke Roskam both walked before the Highlanders changed pitchers. Jesse Wilkening walked to load the bases before Alex Henwood’s hit-by-pitch scored the Huskers’ first run. A caught foul ball ended the inning.

UC Riverside responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead to 5-1. Following the sixth inning, the lights went out at Tempe Diablo Stadium, which led to a 30-minute delay. The Highlanders added one run in the seventh and two runs in the eighth.

The Huskers wrap up their trip to Tempe on Sunday by facing Washington State at 1 p.m. (CT).