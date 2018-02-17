Make-A-Wish Nebraska Hosts 35th annual Wish Ball

It was a packed house at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln Saturday night as 350 people came to take part in the yearly fundraiser!



The Fry family of Lincoln went through a difficult six months after finding out their daughter Grace was diagnosed with leukemia late in 2016.

When Grace found out her wish was going to be granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation she could only think of one destination... Disney Land!



"I had already been there before but I just loved it so much and it was always a magical trip so I wanted to go again so bad," said Grace Fry.



"It was unbelievable. It gave us a lot to look forward to and talk about while she was in the hospital. It was something to get our minds off of things," said Jeff Fry.

Make-A-Wish Nebraska has granted over 2,500 wishes like Grace's in its 35 years as a chapter.

It couldn't be done without generous contributions from donors, many of whom came out for the annual wish ball tonight.



"Having an event like this is that reminder that there is so much love and support in this community to make wishes happen," said Melissa Davis-Schmit, Regional Director of Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

Those wishes make a world of difference for Wendy Hind's son Will.

Will was born with a rare heart condition, and has undergone many surgeries.

But Wendy says granting Will's wish was huge for his health.



"We could really see a huge difference in Will. In his ability to want to get better and to stay healthy. The wish was transformative for us and for his health," said Wendy Hind.

The Make-A-Wish Ball brought these two families together in an effort to raise more money for families like theirs who need it most.

Saturday night's fundraiser ended up raising over $125,000 dollars!