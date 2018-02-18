Model Trains at the Lancaster County Event Center

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

At the Lancaster County Event Center was the host of a 2 day model train event. Train lovers showed off their incredible collections, like what Paul Watson created at the model train event.

"It probably took us about probably 2 months to get it from the start to finish," says Paul Watson.

It's a labor of love, Paul says his childhood triggered his passion for trains, and now he is able to pass that down to the next generation.

"I was a little kid my parents, my grandparents lived in Portland Oregon," says Watson "we would take Union Pacific to the city of Portland every June to go out and visit them and I kinda just fell in love with trains."

But Paul isn't the only one who admires the locomotives, Calvin Craig sells train memorabilia to benefit the Lincoln Railroad Historical Society, but he's been a collector for decades.

"First train was when I was about 10 years old," said Craig "my parents gave it to me it was a used train. I actually still have it. I have been collecting for over 50 years."

For all of these train fanatics, this is one event every year is worth all the work.

"It's more enjoyment watching the other people and teaching other people what trains are all about," commented Craig

They hope to steam along for years to come.

And to keep up to date on everything dealing with model trains here in Lincoln go to https://larhs.org/