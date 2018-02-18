Lincoln wine bar celebrates national wine drinking day

February 18th is recognized as national wine drinking day.

Many people came out to celebrate at Carmela's Wine Bar on 70th and Pioneers.

It didn't take long to run into some wine connoisseurs who have learned the ins and outs of the grape.



"I didn't really like it at first, but after tasting so many different types of wine, so many types of varietals, I really got a new palette for it and it really kind of grew on me," said Michael Tremel

Tremel has some advice for people who are new to wine: Try different kinds to find what you like.

Speaking of variety, Carmela's offers something for people who aren't quite sure what they like.



"We have what's called our wine flights. What's a wine flight? It is a sampling of three different wines. It can be from the same varietal meaning different wine coming from different regions, we're talking Italy, Oregon and all around the world," said owner Marci Davison,

That variety is expansive, Carmela's offers 380 types of wine.

Owner Marci Davison grew up loving wine, and has owned Carmela's for ten years.

She's served people who have acquired the taste from all over the globe.



"I had an opportunity to travel abroad and I spent a few months over in Europe, and that's really when I got introduced to wine, because they drink wine over there like we drink water here," said Jim Campbell.

And one last piece of advice for beginners: pair your glass with food that goes with it. That will help you ease into the taste.