Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a downtown fire near 10th and O Streets, a little after 4 a.m., Monday.

The fire spread through the Terminal Building, which was unoccupied at the time.

LFR currently has the fire under control, they say one firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze.

He is expected to be okay.

No update is available on his condition at this time.

They do ask that you avoid the area for the time being.

We have a reporter on the scene, and we'll bring you the latest details as they become available.