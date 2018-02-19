Bass Pro Shops offers buyouts to Cabela's employees - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bass Pro Shops offers buyouts to Cabela's employees

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - The remaining employees at Cabela's former headquarters in western Nebraska have received buyout offers.

 Bass Pro Shops delivered the offers to Cabela's employees in Sidney, Nebraska, last week, but it's not clear how many positions will be eliminated.

Bass Pro bought Cabela's in a $5 billion deal last year. Officials pledged to maintain significant operations in Sidney but kept the headquarters in Springfield, Missouri.

