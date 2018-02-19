LPD Officer assaulted breaking up a party

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

A Lincoln Police Officer was assaulted while breaking up a party with minors drinking. It happened Saturday night just before midnight near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road.

Officers responded to multiple calls of a loud party. When they got to the house, a 17 year old male tried to flee, an officer grabbed the male's shoulder and they fell to the ground. The male began elbowing and struck the officer. The officer was eventually able to kick the male off of him.

Then the male ran, officers were able to find the suspect at home. He was arrested for assault on a police officer.

The officer had injuries to his arm, right eye, mouth and jaw.