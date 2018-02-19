Man arrested after stabbing his friend and assaulting his girlfriend

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

47-year-old Davis Rush was arrested after stabbing a friend and assaulting his girlfriend. Police said Rush got into an argument with a 45-year-old male and his 57-year-old girlfriend Friday night.

The argument escalated to Rush cutting his friend in the face and back several times with a kitchen knife. The victim did go to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rush was arrested for second degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and domestic assault.