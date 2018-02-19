Man accused of threatening, raping prostitute in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

An Omaha man has been accused of raping a prostitute in Lincoln.

25-year-old Ray Ryan was taken into custody Friday. Court records say he's charged with forcible sexual assault. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A court document says Ryan terrorized women after enticing them to meeting him for paid sex. The woman involved in the case that led to the charge says he threatened her with a knife on Dec. 5, 2016, after arriving at an apartment for sex.

Investigators say they've learned at least three other women who may have had similar encounters with Ryan.