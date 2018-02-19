County considers pay raise to improve jail staffing issues

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a downtown fire near 10th and O Streets, a little after 4 a.m., Monday. The fire spread through the Terminal Building. LFR currently has the fire under control and Lincoln Police say that no injuries have been reported. They do ask that you avoid the area for the time being. We have a reporter on the scene, and we'll bring you the latest details as they become available.More >>
It happened Saturday night just before midnight near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road.
Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker. He said he's known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company.
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - The remaining employees at Cabela's former headquarters in western Nebraska have received buyout offers. Bass Pro Shops delivered the offers to Cabela's employees in Sidney, Nebraska, last week, but it's not clear how many positions will be eliminated. Bass Pro bought Cabela's in a $5 billion deal last year.
February 18th is recognized as national wine drinking day. Many people came out to celebrate at Carmela's Wine Bar on 70th and Pioneers.
At the Lancaster County Event Center was the host of a 2 day model train event.
Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln's Own ABC, is seeking a Media Account Executive.
Breaking barriers is nothing new for Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and that's the way she likes it.
Lincoln Police say 47 year-old Davis Rush was attending a gathering in the 2500 block of Theresa Street.
Freezing drizzle this morning, otherwise mostly cloudy & cold...
