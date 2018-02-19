O Street between 9th & 10th remains closed

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

The block of “O” street between 9th and 10th streets will remain closed through the evening because of this morning’s fire at the Terminal Building. The intersections of “O” Street with 9th and 10th streets are open. The two west lanes of 10th Street are also closed from “N” to “O” streets. Drivers are urged to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures)