NEB WGYM: Crouse Named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

CHICAGO -- Sienna Crouse was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week on Feb. 19, announced by the conference, after posting a career-high all-around score of 39.550 against No. 1 Oklahoma last weekend.

Crouse earned the crowns on vault and bars and remains undefeated on vault through the 2018 season. This is her first career Big Ten Gymnast of the Week honor, but her third weekly honor from the Big Ten this season. Nebraska’s last Gymnast of the Week was awarded to Jennie Laeng on March 13, 2017 last season. This is Nebraska’s fifth Big Ten weekly honor this season.

Despite leading after the third rotation, the No. 12 Nebraska women’s gymnastics team fell to No. 1 Oklahoma 196.425 – 196.175, on Friday night at the Cox Convention Center at the Perfect 10 Challenge.

The Big Ten named Ivy Lu of Minnesota the Event Specialist of the Week and Lauren Bridgens of Penn State Freshman of the Week.

Nebraska will remain home for the next two weekends, as the Huskers will face Pittsburgh on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 7 p.m. The following week, Nebraska will travel to Elevate the Stage 2018 in Augusta, Ga. at 6:30 p.m. to take on Illinois, Georgia and Iowa State on Friday March 2, before returning home and hosting the Masters Classic on March 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Huskers.com or by calling 1-800-8-BIGRED.