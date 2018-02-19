Terminal Building tenants shocked by fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a downtown fire near 10th and O Streets, a little after 4 a.m., Monday. The fire spread through the Terminal Building. LFR currently has the fire under control and Lincoln Police say that no injuries have been reported. They do ask that you avoid the area for the time being. We have a reporter on the scene, and we'll bring you the latest details as they become available.More >>
It happened Saturday night just before midnight near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road.More >>
An Omaha man has been accused of raping a prostitute in Lincoln.More >>
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - The remaining employees at Cabela's former headquarters in western Nebraska have received buyout offers. Bass Pro Shops delivered the offers to Cabela's employees in Sidney, Nebraska, last week, but it's not clear how many positions will be eliminated. Bass Pro bought Cabela's in a $5 billion deal last year.More >>
Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker. He said he’s known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company.More >>
February 18th is recognized as national wine drinking day. Many people came out to celebrate at Carmela's Wine Bar on 70th and Pioneers.More >>
"We've been here for over 35 years so we were pretty shocked and surprised and very taken back to learn that the fire was here on the 8th floor of the terminal building," said Milo Mumguaard.More >>
he argument escalated to Rush cutting his friend in the face and back several times with a kitchen knife. The victim did go to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.More >>
