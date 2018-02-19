Terminal Building tenants shocked by fire

Several tenants are left in disbelief after a three alarm fire ripped through the Terminal Building in downtown Lincoln just after five Monday morning.



"We've been here for over 35 years so we were pretty shocked and surprised and very taken back to learn that the fire was here on the 8th floor of the terminal building," said Milo Mumguaard.



Milo Mumguaard is the executive director for Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Their offices are located on the 8th floor, which is where the fire started.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said fighting a fire several stories up made their job even more difficult.



"Everything has to go up it then elevator or the stairs when the elevator failed on us it becomes a stairwell operation," said Battalion Chief Leo Benes.

Firefighters were using one of the buildings elevators when it failed leaving them trapped inside.

Smoke filled the elevator, but the crews were quickly rescued, however, one fire fighter was injured battling the flames.

"We've also had a report of a fire fighter injured we've transported the individual to the hospital for evaluation don't know what the extent of the injuries are right now," said Benes.

I spoke with battalion chief Benes who said the injured firefighter has been released from the hospital, the extent of his injuries is not known.

As for Milo and the other tenants it's going to be quite some time before they're back in their offices.

The second through tenth floors of the building were heavily damaged either thru fire, smoke or water.

"It doesn't appear that we'll be in these offices anytime soon. We'll be figuring out how we can make sure we're representing our clients to the best of our ability this week and the coming weeks," said Mumguaard.

LFR said there is not any residential units in the building and a few floors are vacant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

An important note for drivers O Street between 9th and 10th will remain closed for the rest of the evening.