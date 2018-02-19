WEEKEND NEWS ANCHOR/REPORTER MMJ

Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC, has an opening for a Weekend News Anchor/Reporter MMJ. We are looking for someone with strong on-air skills and can connect with our viewing audience. This candidate must possess strong reporting skills and be on top of current events. At least two years of reporting experience with some anchoring experience required. Producing skills are also helpful. Please email your resume and reel to HR@klkntv.com, mail to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502 or apply in person between 9 - 5. CLOSING DATE: 03/06/18.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.