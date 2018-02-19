Nebraska coalition begins property tax relief petition

A coalition of Nebraskans are working to gather the 85,000 signatures needed to place a one billion dollar property tax relief proposal on the November ballot.



"I was in Valentine a couple weeks ago, I've been in Scottsbluff, I spoke in Columbus, I spoke to agriculture groups," said Petition Director Trent Fellers.

Trent Fellers and members of the group Yes to Property Tax Relief are traveling the state.

Petitioning for signatures to get a property tax relief proposal on the November 2018 ballot.

The group released an announcement video as well.

One section of the video says: "For more than a decade, property taxes in Nebraska have been going through the roof. In fact, Nebraska now pays the fifth highest property tax rate in the nation, that is higher than California and New York."

The group must collect 85,000 signatures before July 5th.

The act they are looking to propose would provide property tax payers with a refundable income tax credit equal to half of their property taxes collected by the local school district.

The change would drop Nebraska's property tax burden from the 5th highest to 25th nationally.

"They have been paying high property tax rates for years and they've been looking for the legislature to provide a solution for them and they just haven't got the job done yet so we're taking it to the people and doing this initiative so we can put it on the ballot in November," said Fellers.

The group has hired the Lincoln Strategy Group to manage the campaign and partnered with Nebraska Senator Steve Erdman who proposed a similar bill back in January of 2018.

From 2006 to 2016, state–wide property taxes have gone up 59 percent.

On the income side during that same time period, family incomes for those making $75,000 or less has gone up only 9 percent.

Erdman and Fellers both believe it's time to give Nebraskans back some of their hard earned money.

"This is going to be a big boost to homeowners. Putting some more money back in their pocket through this income tax credit but also to agriculture producers who have been paying high property taxes for years... This will take the boot off of their neck a little bit and allow them to be more competitive with other producers in surrounding states," said Fellers.



Those opposed to the proposal include Governor Pete Ricketts, who expressed concerns over how Nebraska would be able to balance the state's budget following the implementation of the proposed bill.