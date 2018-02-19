Nebraska Medicine offers new cancer treatment - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Medicine offers new cancer treatment

Nebraska Medicine offers new cancer treatment

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Nebraska Medicine has announced a promising treatment for cancer patients.

The facility is now offering Car T-Cell Therapy, which is for people with recurring non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Amy Cheese of Fort Collins, Colo., said she was out of options until she came to Omaha. 

You almost want to burst into tears because you are just so happy that people will get the same kind of treatment that I had," she said, "and be able to live long, healthy lives — not hear that 'Sorry, there's nothing else we can do.' "

Courtesy: Media Partner KMTV

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.