Nebraska Medicine offers new cancer treatment

Nebraska Medicine has announced a promising treatment for cancer patients.

The facility is now offering Car T-Cell Therapy, which is for people with recurring non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Amy Cheese of Fort Collins, Colo., said she was out of options until she came to Omaha.

You almost want to burst into tears because you are just so happy that people will get the same kind of treatment that I had," she said, "and be able to live long, healthy lives — not hear that 'Sorry, there's nothing else we can do.' "

