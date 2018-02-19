Excellence In Education: Cavett Blood Drive

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Students at Cavett Elementary made a big difference Monday. They held a blood drive!

They called the event, "Giving of the Grades." It was open to the public.

The blood donated went to the American Red Cross. One mom says it was her son that convinced her to donate.

"It's easy for me, and so whoever needs it, is going through something way worse than anything I go through to give. So if you can, you should," said parent Karenshu Ford.

The school was expecting 30 donations, but ended up with nearly 50.