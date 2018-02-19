Prison Reform Panel held Monday

A public panel on prison reform was hosted at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Monday.

It was hosted in part by Nebraskans for Peace and the Nebraska ACLU.

The ACLU talked about what they said is the most important part of their lawsuit against the Nebraska Department of Corrections: overcrowding, which they said interferes with prisoners' basic needs.



"Men, women and children living in conditions that are simply too overcrowded, meaning there's delays in medical care, mental health care and not enough accessibility or accommodations for people with basic needs for disabilities to be accommodated," said Amy Miller of ACLU of Nebraska.



Corrections Inspector General Doug Koebernick said state corrections has the second most overcrowded system in the country.



"And then you have staffing levels that are really low," Koebernick said. "That's not a good combination."



He said the mandatory overtime prison staff must work leaves them tired and fearful.

Data from the Department of Corrections shows between 2014 and 2017, overtime hours for corrections workers has more than doubled from around 20,000d hours to over 40,000.

Another issue they discussed at the panel were opportunities for prisoners to transition back into the community and become productive members of society.



Nebraskans for Peace said they hope attendees became more informed about prison reform and that they contact state lawmakers to share their thoughts about what needs to be done.