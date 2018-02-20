Slick road conditions for Lincoln after a wintry mix overnight

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Freezing rain and sleet covered the capital city overnight.

The winter weather started around 11 p.m. Monday night. Freezing rain and snow coated the roadways and continue to do so on some of the residential streets.

Some Nebraska schools issued late starts to allow trucks to get out and sand the streets.

Some of Lincoln's main roadways are a little slick, but the areas north of Lincoln continue to be hazardous.

some tips for a safer commute include being cautious when driving, allow extra time for your drive to work, and give yourself plenty of room between other cars.



About 20 trucks have been out on the streets here in Lincoln, trying to make the roads safe before the morning traffic.

They expect to have covered all school and bus routes by 8 a.m.