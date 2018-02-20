NSP confirms multiple fatalities in I-80 accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NSP confirms multiple fatalities in I-80 accident

NSP confirms multiple fatalities in I-80 accident

Posted: Updated:

Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed a multiple fatality accident on I-80, on mile marker 363.

That's near Utica, NE.

They're still on the scene and NSP says they expect to be there for quite sometime.

Westbound I-80 remains closed.

Authorities say to avoid the area, until otherwise advised.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you details as they become available.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Latest Business Closings/Delays

    Latest Business Closings/Delays

    Latest Business Closings/Delays

    Mosaic Of Lincoln will have a two hour late start. St. John the Baptist In Plattsmouth will have a 2-hour late start and no morning daycare.More >>
    Mosaic Of Lincoln will have a two hour late start. St. John the Baptist In Plattsmouth will have a 2-hour late start and no morning daycare.More >>

  • South Korea: The Olympic Games Amid Large-Scale Human Rights Protests

    South Korea: The Olympic Games Amid Large-Scale Human Rights Protests

    NEW YORK-February 19, 2018- (Newswire.com) ?The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is one reason why this country is making headlines. Known for its economic growth in the years following the...More >>
    NEW YORK-February 19, 2018- (Newswire.com) ?The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is one reason why this country is making headlines. Known for its economic growth in the years following the Korean...More >>

  • Terminal Building tenants shocked by fire

    Terminal Building tenants shocked by fire

    Terminal Building tenants shocked by fire

    "We've been here for over 35 years so we were pretty shocked and surprised and very taken back to learn that the fire was here on the 8th floor of the terminal building," said Milo Mumguaard.

    More >>

    "We've been here for over 35 years so we were pretty shocked and surprised and very taken back to learn that the fire was here on the 8th floor of the terminal building," said Milo Mumguaard.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.