Lincoln Southwest High School student brings BB gun to school according to principal

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Southwest High School Principal Mike Gillotti sent a message to parents saying a student brought a BB gun to school today. Gillotti said the student showed the gun to other students and the students reported it to school officials.

"We appreciate the students who reported this to trusted adults, so that we were able to promptly locate the student and confiscate the gun. We have also notified and are working with the Lincoln Police Department," Gillotti said.

"This would be an excellent time to talk with your students about what is appropriate and not appropriate to bring to school," he said.