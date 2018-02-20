Breaking News: Two Alarm Fire Near 56th and Highway 2

Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska news from Channel 8 Eyewitness News.More >>
Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed a multiple fatality accident on I-80, on mile marker 363. That's near Utica, NE. They're still on the scene and NSP says they expect to be there for quite sometime. Westbound I-80 remains closed. Authorities say to avoid the area, until otherwise advised. This is a developing story and we'll bring you details as they become available.More >>
Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed a multiple fatality accident on I-80, on mile marker 363. That's near Utica, NE. They're still on the scene and NSP says they expect to be there for quite sometime. Westbound I-80 remains closed. Authorities say to avoid the area, until otherwise advised. This is a developing story and we'll bring you details as they become available.More >>
Freezing rain and sleet covered the capital city overnight.More >>
Freezing rain and sleet covered the capital city overnight.More >>
"We've been here for over 35 years so we were pretty shocked and surprised and very taken back to learn that the fire was here on the 8th floor of the terminal building," said Milo Mumguaard.More >>
"We've been here for over 35 years so we were pretty shocked and surprised and very taken back to learn that the fire was here on the 8th floor of the terminal building," said Milo Mumguaard.More >>
An Omaha man has been accused of raping a prostitute in Lincoln.More >>
An Omaha man has been accused of raping a prostitute in Lincoln.More >>
It happened Saturday night just before midnight near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road.More >>
It happened Saturday night just before midnight near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - The remaining employees at Cabela's former headquarters in western Nebraska have received buyout offers. Bass Pro Shops delivered the offers to Cabela's employees in Sidney, Nebraska, last week, but it's not clear how many positions will be eliminated. Bass Pro bought Cabela's in a $5 billion deal last year.More >>
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - The remaining employees at Cabela's former headquarters in western Nebraska have received buyout offers. Bass Pro Shops delivered the offers to Cabela's employees in Sidney, Nebraska, last week, but it's not clear how many positions will be eliminated. Bass Pro bought Cabela's in a $5 billion deal last year.More >>
Students at Cavett Elementary made a big difference Monday.More >>
Students at Cavett Elementary made a big difference Monday.More >>
Cold & blustery today with skies gradually clearing by afternoon...More >>
Cold & blustery today with skies gradually clearing by afternoon...More >>
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore >>
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore >>