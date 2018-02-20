Breaking News: Two Alarm Fire Near 56th and Highway 2 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Breaking News: Two Alarm Fire Near 56th and Highway 2

Posted:

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

The Lincoln Fire Department is battling a two alarm fire at Quail Valley Apartments at 5540 Shady Creek Court. These apartments are located near 56th and Highway 2. Please avoid the area. 

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.  

