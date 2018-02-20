Job-licensing requirements in Nebraska face scrutiny

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill that examines Nebraska job-licensing requirements is hitting resistance in the Legislature.

Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete said Tuesday the measure would create regular reviews of job-licensing requirements and provide framework for legislators evaluating proposed licenses.

Supporters say the bill would create a tool for regular oversight of licensing. It would remove barriers for people with a criminal history which could prevent them from reoffending.

Opponents took issue with the bill's wording and questioned whether it is appropriate to apply to health-related professions, which are currently regulated through another process. An amendment to remove health-related professions failed.

It's unclear whether the measure has enough support to survive, but Ebke says she's willing to change language as long as it doesn't undermine the bill's basic purpose.