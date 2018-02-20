Harold's Closet carries on legacy of special member

Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed a multiple fatality accident on I-80, on mile marker 363. That's near Utica, NE. They're still on the scene and NSP says they expect to be there for quite sometime. Westbound I-80 remains closed. Authorities say to avoid the area, until otherwise advised. This is a developing story and we'll bring you details as they become available.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Fire Department is battling a two alarm fire at Quail Valley Apartments at 5540 Shady Creek Court. Those apartments are near 56th and Highway 2. Please avoid the area. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Freezing rain and sleet covered the capital city overnight.
"We've been here for over 35 years so we were pretty shocked and surprised and very taken back to learn that the fire was here on the 8th floor of the terminal building," said Milo Mumguaard.
An Omaha man has been accused of raping a prostitute in Lincoln.
It happened Saturday night just before midnight near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road.
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - The remaining employees at Cabela's former headquarters in western Nebraska have received buyout offers. Bass Pro Shops delivered the offers to Cabela's employees in Sidney, Nebraska, last week, but it's not clear how many positions will be eliminated. Bass Pro bought Cabela's in a $5 billion deal last year.
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments
