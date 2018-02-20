Local lawmakers push for gun law reform

Earlier this afternoon President Trump signed a memo directing the Attorney General to propose a rule that would outlaw bump stocks and all devices that "turn legal weapons into machine guns."

Local lawmakers are working on similar pieces of legislation.



"We need to have some common sense legislation that helps address the violence that's going on in our communities, around the country and in Nebraska," said Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks.

Many people may be asking, what is a bump stock? A bump stock is a device that turns a lawful firearm into a machine that is capable of an extremely high rate of fire.

Lincoln City Council Member Leirion Gaylor Baird wants to do something for our children's sake.



"As both a council member and a mom of three kids I really don't want anyone in our community to be one of those parents sitting outside a school waiting to find out if their kids are going to make it out that day," said Gaylor Baird.

Back in October, an event known as the Las Vegas shooting occurred. 58 people lost their lives. Afterward, reports came out that the shooter used a bump stock in order to increase his rate of fire and maximize the potential for loss of life.

"There is no Constitutional Second Amendment right to an accessory that makes a weapon so much more highly dangerous than it already is," said Pansing Brooks.

Senator Pansing Brooks proposed a bill in January of 2018 that would outlaw these accessories in the state but the bill has not been prioritized by any lawmaker and it doesn't sound like it will be heard this session.

Pansing Brooks is disappointed in the delay but she is pleased to see council members such as Gaylor Baird and Jane Raybould taking the initiative on a local level.

"We have to keep fighting on this and I will continue to bring this bill forward and continue to try to work to make our communities safer," said Pansing Brooks.

Gaylor Baird says the city council is working on developing a piece of legislation but they are keeping an eye on state and federal law should something change.

Public safety has always been the city council's number one concern.

"What I think you are seeing across the country and throughout our state and definitely here in Lincoln is concern about what we can do to try and address problems with gun violence and what we can do to try and protect our kids and keep them safe," said Gaylor Baird.



The Nebraska Firearms Owners Association did sent us a statement concerning this news: "We oppose any and all efforts to ban firearm accessories."