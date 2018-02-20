Excellence in Education:Children's Dental Health Month - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence in Education: Children's Dental Health Month

Excellence in Education:Children's Dental Health Month

February is National Children's Dental Health month, so Lincoln Public School's superintendent Dr. Steve Joel spent part of this afternoon reading to children at Humann Elementary School about teeth. It was part of the Ameritas and LPS reading week. 

Dr. Joel says dental care is less understood by kids. He says they eat a lot of candy, and that they want to try to show kids the importance of brushing and flossing.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.