Excellence in Education: Children's Dental Health Month

Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed a multiple fatality accident on I-80, on mile marker 363. That's near Utica, NE. They're still on the scene and NSP says they expect to be there for quite sometime. Westbound I-80 remains closed. Authorities say to avoid the area, until otherwise advised. This is a developing story and we'll bring you details as they become available.More >>
Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed a multiple fatality accident on I-80, on mile marker 363. That's near Utica, NE. They're still on the scene and NSP says they expect to be there for quite sometime. Westbound I-80 remains closed. Authorities say to avoid the area, until otherwise advised. This is a developing story and we'll bring you details as they become available.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Fire Department is battling a two alarm fire at Quail Valley Apartments at 5540 Shady Creek Court. Those apartments are near 56th and Highway 2. Please avoid the area. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Fire Department is battling a two alarm fire at Quail Valley Apartments at 5540 Shady Creek Court. Those apartments are near 56th and Highway 2. Please avoid the area. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.More >>
Freezing rain and sleet covered the capital city overnight.More >>
Freezing rain and sleet covered the capital city overnight.More >>
"We've been here for over 35 years so we were pretty shocked and surprised and very taken back to learn that the fire was here on the 8th floor of the terminal building," said Milo Mumguaard.More >>
"We've been here for over 35 years so we were pretty shocked and surprised and very taken back to learn that the fire was here on the 8th floor of the terminal building," said Milo Mumguaard.More >>
It happened Saturday night just before midnight near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road.More >>
It happened Saturday night just before midnight near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road.More >>
An Omaha man has been accused of raping a prostitute in Lincoln.More >>
An Omaha man has been accused of raping a prostitute in Lincoln.More >>
Fire crews responded to the 56th Street Loft and Apartments just after one this afternoon. Smoke could be seen pouring out of a first floor unit.More >>
Fire crews responded to the 56th Street Loft and Apartments just after one this afternoon. Smoke could be seen pouring out of a first floor unit.More >>
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore >>
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore >>