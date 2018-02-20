Clinic With a Heart provides free exams

Every Tuesday and Thursday the Clinic With a Heart in Lincoln offers free medical exams to anyone who walks in.



"You don't have to show id, you don't have to show proof of your income. There's help. People are here to help you."



Clinic With a Heart Executive Director Teresa Harms said they've served around 30,000 patients over the years.



"That makes a difference to the community," Harms said. "About 46 percent would have gone to the emergency room if they wouldn't have been able to come here. So think what a burden that lifts off of anyone in the ER, but also people who are living in poverty."



The flu outbreak this year has been nasty and Harms said around half the medical patients they saw on Tuesday had flu–like symptoms.

Dr. Hank Newburn is a physician from Wahoo and was a volunteer doctor at the clinic Tuesday.

He said anyone with flu–like symptoms should stay hydrated and take Tylenol or Ibuprofen for fever and aches. But don't hesitate to see a doctor.



"If they're short of breath, if they're having pain that's out of character for what they should be experiencing, seek medical help," Dr. Newburn said. "But for the most part you're going to have a runny nose, a cough, a sore throat, a fever of 100 to 102 for three to five days."



Again, the Clinic With a Heart near 17th and Sumner offers those medical clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If you want any more information, visit: http://clinicwithaheart.org/get-help/schedule.html